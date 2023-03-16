Gov’t agency, green energy firm sign small modular reactor deal

OSGE deputy CEO, Dawid Jackiewicz (R), said the first reactor will be built by 2030.

An environment agency and a green energy company have signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland.

The National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOSiGW) and Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) signed the deal on Thursday.

The government agency announced earlier that together with OSGE they will work to prepare, construct and commercialise nuclear energy facilities utilising the BWRX-300 GE Hitachi reactors.

The parties to the agreement are to agree on environmental goals, the economic model for the project, the implementation schedule, the business plan and provisions of an investment deal.

“Our cooperation will involve joint financing and cost sharing of the undertaking,” Artur Michalski, NFOSiGW deputy CEO, said at a press conference.

Michalski also said the agency will take up a stake in a company that will build small nuclear reactors in Poland.

OSGE deputy CEO, Dawid Jackiewicz, who was also present at the conference, said the first reactor will be built by 2030.

BWR-300 is a boiling water reactor developed by a joint venture of the American company GE and Japan’s Hitachi. Due to its small power, 300 MWe, it is included in the SMR class.

OSGE is an SPV created by the Polish chemical firm Synthos and oil and gas company PKN Orlen.