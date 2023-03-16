Ukrainian parliament dep speaker thanks Duda for MiG decision

"Poland will transfer to Ukraine four MiG-29 fighters in full working order! This will happen in the coming days, said President of Poland Andrzej Duda," read the message posted by Olena Kondratiuk on Facebook on Thursday.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for his decision to send MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine within days.

“We believe and hope that this decisive act and an example of a real contribution to the protection of the Ukrainian sky will be followed by other countries that have such planes at their disposal,” she wrote

“Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, Polish brothers and sisters!” Kondratiuk added.

Duda declared Poland’s readiness to provide MiGs to Ukraine in a recent interview for the CNN news broadcaster. On Thursday, he said that Poland would send four fully functional aircraft to Ukraine in the coming days, while the remaining machines are currently being serviced and would be sent to Ukraine subsequently.