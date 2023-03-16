TVP manager elevated to EBU CEE Group co-ordinator

The Central European Group (CEE Group) brings together public television and radio broadcasters from over 20 countries in the region. Its task is to support cooperation with implementing joint projects for public media and to consult activities carried out by the EBU. The new coordinator is now Mr. Marek Solon-Lipiński, deputy director of the Foreign Sales Bureau of Poland’s Public Broadcaster, Telewizja Polska (TVP).



Marek Solon-Lipiński has been representing Telewizja Polska in the EBU Television Committee since 2021. Being director of international co-operation at TVP, he is responsible for coordinating projects targeted at foreign markets and for organization of the “Heart of Europe” festival.





“This is a huge challenge and responsibility, but also proof of the trust that Telewizja Polska enjoys among partners from our region. The landscape of public media in Central and Eastern Europe is very rich, and the needs of individual broadcasters are diverse. I believe that there are many areas where our cooperation can be strengthened,” said Marek Solon-Lipiński after his official nomination.





The Central European group is the largest regional group within the EBU bringing together public television with radio broadcasters from countries including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Albania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.





Position of deputy co-ordinator of the CEE Group will go to Elene Gabashvili from Georgia.





The European Broadcasting Union is the world’s largest public broadcasting organization comprising 115 member organizations spanning 56 European countries. TVP is an active member of the EBU, co-operating with the institution in many areas including news exchange, audiovisual content, technology, and innovation, as well as purchase of sports broadcasting rights, international co-production and legislative institutional solutions for public media at a European and international level.