President says four MiGs will go to Ukraine in next few days

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland will send four MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine within the next few days, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Thursday after talks with Petr Pavel, the new Czech president.

The Soviet-era MiG-29s are still in good working order, he added, and could be flown by Ukrainian crews without any additional training.

“In the coming days, we will send four fully functional aircraft to Ukraine. The remaining aircraft are currently being serviced… and will probably be sent to Ukraine successively,” the president said.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said earlier in the week that the aircraft could reach Ukraine in four to six weeks.

Duda declared Poland’s readiness to provide MiGs to Ukraine in a recent interview for the CNN news broadcaster.