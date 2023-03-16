February core inflation rate hits 12.0 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 12.0 percent year on year in February 2023, up from 11.7 percent in January, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Thursday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 18.1 percent year on year in February, up from 16.3 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 15.5 percent year on year in February, up from 14.4 percent in January.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 17.0 percent year on year in February, up from 15.2 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 18.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month in February 2023.