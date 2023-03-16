Polish, Czech presidents discuss cooperation, Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Warsaw on Monday. They discussed, among other things, support for Ukraine, security issues, transport infrastructure and bilateral relations between the countries.



Regarding the ongoing war in the east, Duda praised both Poland and the Czech Republic for providing help to Kyiv. “Here, this policy of support for Ukraine is very decisive,” he emphasized.

President Andrzej Duda welcomed the newly sworn in president of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel in Warsaw. The visit to Poland is his second visit abroad; the first took place at the beginning of the week in Slovakia. pic.twitter.com/JIg8RDXVcS

The presidents also discussed the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine in the future. Pavel pointed to the importance of the process also from the point of view of countries participating in the process.

“It is going to be a reconstruction, a reconstruction of a country devastated by war, but it is also going to be a tremendous opportunity for all economies participating in the reconstruction,” he said, indicating that it is important to reach an agreement so that individual countries do not compete with each other in this area.

Andrzej Duda also also thanked Pavel for the “very good conditions that are created for the Polish minority in the Czech Republic,” pointing to opportunities for cultural development and education. “I asked Mr President to exercise such a kind of patronage over these matters,” he said.

“I hope that, over the next few years, while I am still President of Poland, we will cooperate well and closely, building these Polish-Czech relations on the best possible path,” Duda told his counterpart.