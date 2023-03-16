Ukraine purchases additional Grot rifles from Poland

Ukraine will buy a another batch of Polish-made Grot rifles for its army, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday.

The rifles, produced at the Lucznik arms plant in Radom, central Poland, are standard issue in the Polish Army, and Ukraine has already purchased large numbers of them.

“Good news for our arms industry. Ukraine will buy a further batch of our Grot rifles… One can say that Polish quality ‘speaks for itself’, and will now help defend Ukraine and Europe,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister did not say how many rifles Ukraine was buying.

Designed at the Lucznik plant, the 5.56 mm rifles are built from modules, enabling the easy configuration of the weapon to the user’s needs.