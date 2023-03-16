Helping Ukraine is the best way to protect Moldova: British FM

The best way to defend Moldova from a Russian attack is to protect Ukraine, Britain’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on Thursday during his visit to Moldova. At the same time, he declined to commit to sending arms directly to Kyiv.

The FM also announced USD 12 mln in British aid, for economic and governance reforms, including in the energy sector.

Asked by reporters whether London planned military support to Moldova, Cleverly said that “we strongly believe that one of the best ways of protecting Moldova from physical attack is helping the Ukrainians defend themselves against Russia.”

Moscow meddling in Moldova

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Moldova’s pro-Western government and its allies have feared the possibility that they could be dragged into the conflict. The nation of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and has Russian peacekeepers stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway Transnistria region.

In recent months, Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine have entered Moldovan airspace while authorities have blamed the Kremlin for fuelling anti-government protests, which it denies.

In February Moldovan President Maia Sandu also accused Moscow of planning a coup to overthrow the government.