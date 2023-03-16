Over 4,500 foreign doctors in Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

More than 4,500 foreign doctors are currently working in Poland, the Polish health minister said on Thursday.

Adam Niedzielski pointed out that foreigners now account for nearly 5 percent of all physicians employed in Poland.

Speaking in a radio interview Niedzielski said foreign doctors applying for work in Poland were subject to a simplified screening procedure and did not have to take additional examinations to have their qualifications recognised, as this would take up too much time.

Foreign doctors employed in the Polish health service under these procedures, he continued, have to work under the supervision of a Polish doctor. But they are able to get their qualifications recognised, or gain a specialisation, in Poland within five years, after which they are allowed to work independently.