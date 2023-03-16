Poland’s Integral Security Agency apprehends 9 people suspected of espionage

The Polish Integral Security Agency (ABW) has detained nine individuals suspected of collaboration with Russian secret services, six of them have already been arrested. According to the Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński, the group was conducting diversionary operations such as train monitoring.

The suspects were also planning sabotage attacks to halt the transfer of equipment to Ukraine. All of the detainees are foreigners from across the eastern border.

According to Mariusz Kamiński statement, ABW is in possession of evidence indicating that the suspects were regularly rewarded by Russian special services. Members of the group received systematic payouts for the tasks they completed as part of their intelligence and infiltration attempts.

RMF FM reported earlier this week that the Polish security services had dismantled a Russian spy network.

“I would like to emphasize the great success achieved by the officers of the Internal Security Agency, because the whole spy network has been worked out. This is undoubtedly proof that the Polish services act for the security of our country in a very efficient manner,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Foreign Minister.