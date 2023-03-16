Gdańsk mayor murderer sentenced to life imprisonment

Stefan Wilmont has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Gdańsk Mayor Paweł Adamowicz in January 2019. The court found him to be a sane person. The verdict is still subject to an appeal.

Prosecutors charge Gdansk mayor murderer

The court decided to disclose Stefan Wilmont’s information and image, among other things, due to the public nature of the crime and public interest in the case. Wilmont demanded the court disclose his data.

The court ruled that Wilmot would be able to apply for early release after 40 years in prison. According to the court, Wilmont should serve his sentence in therapeutic conditions.

“Stefan Wilmont committed a crime without precedent in Polish history,” the chairwoman of the adjudicating panel said, stressing that the murder took place in front of thousands of spectators during a charity event.

Three-year investigation

In the course of the investigation, the CCTV and the private TVN television station recordings, as well as those made with the private telephones of people participating in the event were secured

Over 400 witnesses were questioned, including those present on the scene at the time of the attack, the organizers, security guards, participants of the event, as well as fellow inmates and staff of penitentiary units where the murderer was serving his sentence prior to the attack, and his family members.

Investigators received 60 opinions from various fields, including biological opinions concerning micro traces, toxicological opinions, dactyloscopy opinions, information technology opinions concerning the content of various carriers, opinions from the field of forensic medicine, and opinions from the field of psychology and psychiatry.

Stefan Wilmont was accused of murdering Paweł Adamowicz with direct intent as a result of motivation deserving special condemnation.