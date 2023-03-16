First Chunmoo rocket artillery systems to be integrated with Polish vehicles

The first three Chunmoo rocket artillery systems will be integrated with Polish armored vehicles in South Korea. The rest of the 218 modules of the K239 Chunmoo will undergo a similar process in Poland, representatives of the manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace corporation have announced.

Three military vehicles produced by Jelcz will soon be shipped from Poland by sea to be integrated at the Hanwha Aerospace factory. The delivery of the assembled self-propelled multiple rocket launchers is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

A contract is to be signed by November on the supply of Polonized #K239 #Chunmoo launchers for the Polish Armed Forces. In the coming months, the division of labor for the production of #K9PL howitzers will also be established. https://t.co/RVlJgAQo87

— Defence24 (@Defence24pl) March 15, 2023

First K239 squadron expected to reach combat readiness in 2023

In November 2022, Poland signed a contract with the South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace for 218 modules of K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems. The contract, valued at USD 3.55 bn, also includes logistical support, training, and a stockpile of ammunition, including several thousand short-range precision-guided 80 km missiles and 290 km long-range missiles.

Seoul greenlights Poland’s export of howitzers with S.Korean parts to Ukraine

see more

Deliveries for the launchers are scheduled for 2023-2027. The first 18 K239 Chunmoos, integrated with Jelcz military vehicles, Topaz combat management systems, and ammunition will be delivered to the army this year.

By the end of this year, the first K239 squadron, part of the 18th Mechanised Division, is expected to reach initial combat readiness.

HIMARS

In 2023, the Ministry of Defence plans to receive delivery of HIMARS long-range rocket artillery launchers, 20 of which were purchased in 2019 for USD 414 mln, including two practice ones. The 16th Mechanised Division will be the recipient of these weapons.

Additionally, the Polish government has obtained approval from US authorities for the potential purchase of almost 500 more HIMARS launchers.

Hanwha Aerospace is also the manufacturer of the K9 self-propelled howitzer purchased by the Ministry of Defence, the chassis and drive of which are also used in the Krab howitzer.