Business Arena 15.03

On Wednesday’s Business Arena, we will get to know more about unstable stock markets around the world. Meanwhile, Google is expanding AI features on Workspace. We will also look into diplomatic relations in the Middle East and the price of oil barrels.

Stay tuned to hear more about high inflation in Argentina and new tax legislation in Portugal as well as the collapse of SVB and how it will affect the global economy. Business Arena’s guest, Paweł Łaskarzewski Serial Entrepreneur, Cryptocurrencies & Financial Markets Expert will bring some light on the financial crisis.