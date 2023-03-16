Poland’s FM arrives in Vietnam to tighten diplomatic ties

Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Foreign Minister, arrived in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on a formal visit on the afternoon of March 15. There, he will meet his counterpart Bui Thahn Son and the Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland and of Vietnam will sign a cooperation agreement on the same day, and Minister Rau will attend the signing ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesman, Łukasz Jasina, both the minister’s travel to Vietnam and the previous one to South Korea are intended to reinforce the message that Poland is a “stable partner” and to expand cooperation with these nations.

On Friday, the minister will meet with members of the Polish-Vietnamese Parliamentary Group of Friendship in Vietnam’s unicameral parliament, the National Assembly.

The head of Polish diplomacy traveled to Hanoi from South Korea, where he had been since Monday. The major goal of that visit was to participate in political meetings with the top Korean officials, as part of the two nations’ strategic cooperation.

The ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation concerns, especially political and economic, during the consultations. They also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its implications for Asia-Pacific security, as well as cybersecurity, investment, and military cooperation.