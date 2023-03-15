World News 15.03

The U.S. has summoned the Russian ambassador over yesterday’s Black Sea drone downed by Russian fighter pilots; a Polish media outlet has reported that the country’s security services have captured a network of Russian spies; and the closure of two U.S. banks is sending ripples through global financial markets. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

An American surveillance drone was forced down into the Black Sea following a series of dangerous aerial maneuvers by a Russian fighter jet. Some are raising the alarm over the incident’s potential for escalation, while others are suggesting the drone was, paradoxically perhaps, struck down to create an excuse to re-establish dialogue between the Kremlin and the White House. TVP World invited Gary Tabach, former Chief of Staff of the NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow., to examine the current landscape after the aerial misadventure.