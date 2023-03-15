Swedish PM reiterates his hope for Turkey greenlighting country NATO bid

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday during his visit to Berlin, that he is hoping for a rapid ratification of his country’s accession to NATO once elections take place in Turkey.



The official reiterated Sweden is preparing for a situation where Turkey accepts Finland’s entry into NATO firstly. However, he said “it is no secret that both we and Finland would like to be admitted to the Alliance at the same time.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany’s support for Turkey’s speedy ratification of Sweden’s request. “We are working very intensively on this,” he said, giving no further details.

He also stressed how the accession of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance is critical “for our security.”