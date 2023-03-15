NASA unveils prototype space suit for 2025 Moon surface mission

NASA unveiled on Wednesday a prototype for the spacesuit that astronauts will be wearing on their next mission to the Moon, scheduled for 2025.



The suit’s features, which include a light band, high-definition cameras and upgraded mobility, were demonstrated during an event at Space Center Houston in Texas.

Live now: @Axiom_Space and NASA reveal the spacesuit prototype for @NASA_Astronauts to wear near the Moon’s South pole on #Artemis III.

Remarks & suit demo – 10:30am EDT (1430 UTC)

Student Q&A – 11:15am EDT (1515 UTC) https://t.co/40CHKOpZdy

— NASA (@NASA) March 15, 2023

According to NASA, Axiom Space was the company chosen to create the suits for the Artemis III mission “building on NASA’s years of research and expertise.”

Artemis III is expected to land astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon following two prior Artemis test missions.