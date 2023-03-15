Polish President Duda hosts CIA director

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Central Intelligence Agency Director William J. Burns at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday. The talks focused on the current security situation, the President’s Office said Wednesday.

The meeting was reported by the Office of the President. Published photos show the president being accompanied in the meeting by the head of the National Security Office, Jacek Siewiera, as well as by the head of the Presidential Office for International Policy, Marcin Przydacz.

“President Andrzej Duda met at the Presidential Palace with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William J. Burns. The talks concerned the current security situation,” the Office of the President announced in a Tweet.

Previous reports on Duda’s meeting with the CIA chief in November 2022 were published by the BBN (National Security Bureau). The discussions took place after Burns had visited Kiev and Ankara. TAt the time they addressed the “general security situation,” including in in the case of the missile fall in the border town of Przewodów.