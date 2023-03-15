Poland busts Russian spy network radio reports

"ABW (Internal Security Agency – PAP) agents detained six people after the discovery of hidden cameras on important railway routes and junctions that were sending visual transmission over the internet," the radio said.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Polish law enforcement services have cracked a Russian spy network, a national radio station has reported.

RMF FM said on its website on Wednesday that the group was preparing sabotage operations which could affect railway lines critical for the transport of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, including in the vicinity the Jasionka airport in south-eastern Poland, which is also used for such transports.

Six people have been detained, according to RMF FM. The broadcaster added that the detainees are foreign nationals from behind Poland’s eastern border who are suspected to be working for Russian secret services.

“Owing to the activities of the network along railway lines and around domestic critical infrastructure, a security alert has been introduced,” the website said.

“ABW (Internal Security Agency – PAP) agents detained them after the discovery of hidden cameras on important railway routes and junctions that were sending visual transmission over the internet,” the radio said.

Poland has increased the protection of key railway lines and crucial elements of infrastructure, according to RMF FM.

Mariusz Kamiński, minister of interior and coordinator of special services, will make a statement for the media at 11 am on Thursday, his deputy, Stanisław Żaryn, said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.