Polish president meets CIA head

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has met the head of the CIA.

“President Andrzej Duda met the director of the Central Intelligence Agency William J. Burns at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday,” Duda’s office said in a statement.

“The talks concerned the current security situation,” the office added.

Duda and Burns last met in November 2022, after the CIA director’s visit to Kyiv and Ankara.