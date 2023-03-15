Polish PM meets with Latvian, Icelandic counterparts

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met his Latvian and Icelandic counterparts, Krišjānis Kariņš and Katrín Jakobsdóttir, respectively, to discuss relations between Poland and each of both countries.



“Poland and Latvia are not only friends, but also allies in the international arena, we are united on many issues, especially in our support and vision for the future for Ukraine,” Morawiecki said after meeting with the Latvian head of government.

“It is always good to talk with countries of a similar opinion, of similar thinking, especially in these days, tragic moments of history in Ukraine. You are not only our friends, but also allies in the international arena,” he told Kariņš.

He also praised Polish-Latvian bilateral issues, such as trade and cooperation in many areas including digital solutions. “This is all developing in the right direction,” he assessed.

PM @MorawieckiM met with 🇱🇻PM @krisjaniskarins. Talks focused on #security issues, bilateral relations and regional cooperation. pic.twitter.com/nVSttNEEFb

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 15, 2023

Prime Minister Kariņš also drew attention to the good relations between Latvia and Poland.

“We are great friends and allies. But I think that especially at this time, when Russia is waging war in Ukraine, it is important to stand shoulder to shoulder thinking about how we can deliver aid to Ukraine,” he emphasized.

The official assessed that one of the challenges facing European allies is the issue of producing ammunition in sufficient quantities for both Ukraine and other countries.

Polish-Icelandic relations

“Our bilateral relations are very good and strong,” Morawiecki and his Icelandic counterpart Katrín Jakobsdóttir said after their meeting.

Jakobsdóttir, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday, thanked the head of the Polish government “for all the help in getting to Ukraine.”

PM @MorawieckiM met with 🇮🇸PM @katrinjak. Talks covered #security issues, bilateral relations and energy. pic.twitter.com/6ZvTZ50LAk

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 15, 2023

“I think it was a very good visit, not only because of our chairmanship of the Council of Europe. We were preparing for the summit in May. We will talk about Ukraine and what we can do in the framework of the Council of Europe,” she said.

Prime Minister Morawiecki, in turn, praised Iceland’s “commitment to Ukraine to preserve its freedom and sovereignty.”

A ‘wonderful community’

Jakobsdóttir noted that “there are 23,000 Poles in Iceland” and they co-create a “wonderful community.”

“All of my friends have Polish friends and we value these friendships very much,” she said, also emphasizing how her country had recently opened an embassy in Poland.

Morawiecki stressed that Poles “together with Icelanders form a wonderful community and work hard for the benefit of both countries.”