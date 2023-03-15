Opposition wants justice minister to lose gun license

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ziobro said he had the "status of a victim in a case concerning a murder contract" and therefore a few years ago he had applied for a gun permit.

Opposition MPs have called for the justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, to be stripped of his gun licence.

Pictures of Ziobro with a pistol tucked into his belt, taken as a gust of wind blew his jacket up while he visited a lignite mine on Monday, have appeared all over the Polish media.

Tomasz Szymański and Jarosław Urbaniak of the main opposition bloc, the Civic Coalition (KO), said at a press conference on Wednesday that “a firearm should be carried in a holster or a case in a way that is as inconspicuous as possible” as well as “preventing access to unauthorised persons.”

Szymański said that “the law was broken and (state – PAP) services should act,” adding that as a consequence police should deprive the justice minister of his gun permit.

Urbaniak went on to say that “the justice minister is carrying a loaded gun like a gangster from a Hollywood movie.”

“Today we want to ask a question: Is Minister Ziobro above the law?” Szymański said.

The justice minister also said he had been shooting for sport for more than 20 years, and added the reason he was carrying the pistol, a modified Glock 26, was that he had been firing the gun that weekend.