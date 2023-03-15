No-budget amateur film detailing the fate of Silesians at the hands of the Red Army in 1945 becomes overnight hit

You are here
The film is set against the backdrop of the Upper Silesian Tragedy, a collective trauma that was suppressed throughout the communist period.
An amateur film about the fate of Silesians following the Red Army’s occupation in 1945 has become a sleeper hit with crowds flocking to cinemas across the region, despite the production having a zero budget.

With no professional distribution, the film’s premiere in the town of Zdzieszowice was attended by a staggering 2,000 people in a venue with a seating capacity of only 350.

