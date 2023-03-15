Poland’s CPI hits 18.4 pct y/y in February – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 18.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month in February 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that February’s CPI would reach 18.7 percent year on year and would decrease by 0.9 percent month on month.

In January, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 17.2 percent year on year and by 2.4 percent month on month.