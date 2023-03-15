Tennis: Świątek reaches quarter-final at Indian Wells

World number one Iga Świątek continued her Indian Wells title defense with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Britain’s Emma Raducanu on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final against unseeded Sorana Cîrstea from Romania.

The Polish tennis athlete came under pressure early in the opening set but her subsequent clean gameplay execution helped her hold for a 3-2 lead after two tight service games. She raised her level further to break Raducanu in the next game before pulling away.

Having wrapped up the first set when Raducanu sent a shot long from the baseline, Świątek grabbed an early break in the second to heap the pressure on the Briton, whose unforced errors began to mount.

The U.S. Open champion closed out the win when Raducanu struck the net on serve in a tame end to her fine run in the Southern California desert.

Świątek, bidding to become only the second female player to successfully defend the Indian Wells title after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91, raced to a 5-1 lead playing flawless tennis and running her opponent ragged.