U.S. endorses Poland’s decision of providing Ukraine MiG jets

John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council spokesman, has said the White House supports Poland’s decision to provide Ukraine with MiG fighter jets, which Kyiv has been asking of its Western partners.



On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country would be able to give Ukraine the machines within four to six weeks.

In reaction to Morawiecki’s announcement, Kirby told a press conference later in the day that the U.S. backs the transfer since it is Poland’s sovereign decision.

He said that Washington would encourage other countries to help Ukraine however they can, and if any other country takes the same sovereign decision to send fighter jets to Ukraine the U.S. will support it.

Kirby added he was not aware of any specific talks between the U.S. and Poland regarding delivery of the MIG fighters.

He also announced that on Wednesday the Pentagon will be organizing another meeting for ministers of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.