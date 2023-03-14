World News 14.03

Russian fighter jet deliberately collided with a U.S. unmanned aircraft. The Kremlin attempts at meddling in European affairs, Asian markets take a dive after two U.S. banks declare bankruptcy. Tensions around Russian and Belarusian athletes rise as the 2024 Olympic games are approaching. This and much more on Tuesday’s main edition of World News.



Political scientist and Eastern Europe expert Sergej Sumlenny discusses Russian hybrid attacks on TVP World in this edition of World News. From Moldova to Africa, Sumlenny sheds light on Russia’s tactics, including disinformation and sending illegal migrants. Tune in for a revealing conversation.