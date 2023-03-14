Missile Defense Facility to be operational in Poland this year says US

Construction at the operational site for the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) in Redzikowo, northern Poland, has been completed and the facility will become operational this year, the director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) announced on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Jon Hill told reporters during a press briefing concerning the status of the work in Redzikowo that construction of the US contribution to Nato missile defence had been completed and that testing of the system was currently underway.

He added that the testing would end at the turn of summer and autumn, and that the base would have to be then approved by the Chief of Naval Operations, along with US and NATO European Command.

Hill pointed out that although he was not in charge of those three units, a declaration of technical capabilities would come later in the year and that then the site would be functional to lead the defence of the country and the European continent against ballistic missiles.

At the same time, the head of the MDA noted that the base in Redzikowo was not intended to intercept missiles from Russia, but for example, those from Iran.

Another system is located in Deveselu, Romania, and has been operational since 2016.