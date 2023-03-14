US endorses Poland’s decision to give Ukraine MiG combat aircraft

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would be able to give Ukraine the aircraft within four to six weeks.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, has said that the White House supports Poland’s decision to provide Ukraine with MiG fighter jets that Kyiv has been asking from its Western partners.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would be able to give Ukraine the aircraft within four to six weeks.

Reacting to Morawiecki’s announcement, Kirby told a press conference later in the day that the US backs the transfer as it is Poland’s sovereign decision.

He said that the US encourages other countries to help Ukraine in whatever way they can and if any other country makes the same sovereign decision to send fighter jets to Ukraine, the US will also support it.

Kirby added that he was not aware of any specific talks between the US and Poland regarding the delivery of the MIG fighters.

He also announced that on Wednesday the Pentagon would organise another meeting of ministers of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.