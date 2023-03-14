Exhibition showing Polish aid for Ukraine opens up in Strasbourg

The “We are with you! Ми з Вами! Polish aid for Ukraine” exhibition opened at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday. It exhibits how Poles from the very first days of the war had been selflessly giving in aid, especially reaching out to women and children, without holding in wait for European guidelines.



The exhibition consists of forty-two panels presenting photographs that show the scope of efforts taken by the authorities of Poland, as well as Poland’s ordinary citizens, in helping Ukrainian men, women and children flee Russia’s brutal aggression.

According to the event’s organizers, its title makes for a slogan which quickly became a symbol of solidarity between the Polish citizens and the people of Ukraine, appearing on posters in windows of homes throughout Poland. The exhibition is presented in three languages – Polish, English and Ukrainian.

🇺🇦🇵🇱 An exhibition showing the dedication and commitment of Poles who, from the first hours of the war, rose to the occasion and opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees, mainly women and children, was hosted by ECR MEP @beatamk today. #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/PNvpwMlXui

— ECR Group (@ecrgroup) March 14, 2023

As explained by Ryszard Terlecki, deputy speaker of the Polish parliament’s lower house, the exhibition is “an appeal to Europe, to the whole world,” that one has to support Ukraine.

“We must help the refugees. We must protect their women and children. But we also have to send weapons, we have to send ammunition, we have to train Ukrainian soldiers. Because without this Ukraine will not win, without this our region will not win, because without this Europe will not win,” Terlecki said.

Dzisiaj wraz z Marszałkiem Sejmu Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej @RyszardTerlecki otworzyliśmy w #PE wystawę „My z Wami! Ми з Вaми! Polska pomoc dla Ukrainy” 🇵🇱🤲🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/E5wFSsQrQi

— Beata Mazurek (@beatamk) March 14, 2023

“The exhibition shows how Poles from the very first days of the war carried selfless aid, especially to women and children, without waiting for European guidelines. The exhibition shows how Poles opened their hearts, their homes to bring help to the other in those difficult moments, to help our neighbors,” said Polish MEP Beata Mazurek.

I am proud that we have displayed our solidarity not only to Europe, but also to the whole world,” she added.