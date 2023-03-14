Baltic states are next in line if Russia succeeds with Ukraine, Estonian MEP warns

If Ukraine collapses, Russia will attack again in a few years and the Baltic states will be its next victims, Estonian MEP Jaak Madison warned at a meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.



“We, the Baltic states, have given what we could and cannot give much more to Ukraine. The larger states, on the other hand, have a chance to decide the fate of the war by sending Kyiv more military support,” he appealed.

“If that support doesn’t arrive and Ukraine collapses, we will be next,” Madison warned, quoted on BNS news agency on Tuesday.

He added that the Soviet Union was able to “break” Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia one by one, in 1939, because each country sought to negotiate with Moscow separately. He pointed out how those who “want to negotiate with the devil” already make for losers, and therefore he sees no possibility of a peace agreement with Russia at present.

The military aid given to Ukraine by Estonia exceeds 1 percent of the country’s GDP, nevertheless according to calculations by the Statista website support given to Kyiv by Berlin amounts to 0.17 percent of German GDP and 0.07 percent by Paris of French GDP.