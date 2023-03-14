Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and the support it has received has severely undermined Russia’s geo-political control of its ex-Soviet neighbors. Countries in Russia’s immediate vicinity are seeking support from the West. However, in recent weeks there have been warnings about attempts by Russia to meddle in the internal politics of Georgia and Moldova. Denis Cenusa, an Associated Expert at Think Tank ‘Expert-Grup’, joined TVP World to discuss the matter.
Russia has been open about plans to destabilize Georgia, Moldova: expert
Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and the support it has received has severely undermined Russia’s geo-political control of its ex-Soviet neighbors. Countries in Russia’s immediate vicinity are seeking support from the West. However, in recent weeks there have been warnings about attempts by Russia to meddle in the internal politics of Georgia and Moldova. Denis Cenusa, an Associated Expert at Think Tank ‘Expert-Grup’, joined TVP World to discuss the matter.