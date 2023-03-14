MiGs for Ukraine in 4-6 weeks says PM

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland will be able to give Ukraine MiG combat aircraft within four to six weeks, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting to comments made last Wednesday by Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, who told the CNN broadcaster that Poland was ready to provide Ukraine with aircraft.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference on Tuesday that Poland will be able to deliver the planes to Ukraine soon.

“This can be done within the coming four to six weeks,” Morawiecki said.

Ukraine has been asking Western countries to provide it with aircraft.