Poland on diplomatic offensive to raise awareness of region’s issues

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Polish government and the president have embarked on a diplomatic offensive to increase the global awareness about developments in Central and Eastern Europe, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki held a press conference before meetings with his Latvian and Icelandic counterparts in Warsaw on Tuesday.

“Together with President Andrzej Duda and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is in South Korea and will soon be in Vietnam, we’ve been carrying out an offensive aimed to raise awareness in various corners of the world about what’s happening here, in our region, about what the nature of the Russian barbaric aggression (against Ukraine – PAP) is and why so much depends on how we’ll react to this aggression,” the prime minister said.

He went on to say that “the security and stability of not only Poland, but the whole of Europe” depends on this reaction.

“At the same time there’s always the discussion about stabilising energy prices, how to achieve that, how to reduce the level of inflation – we’ll be able to address all those economic issues that are important for Polish citizens much more effectively when we act in a coordinated way on international markets,” Morawiecki said.