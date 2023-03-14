First permanently based U.S soldiers adapt to new life in Poland

Sergeant Kyle Stewart checks out his new apartment in Poznań.

US Army

Sergeants Walter Malecki and Kyle Stewart are adapting to life in Poland.

Two of the first US soldiers to be permanently based in the country, the Victory Corps soldiers have been posted to Camp Kościuszko in Poznań.

Sergeants Walter Malecki and Stewart have been posted to Camp Kościuszko in Poznań. US Army

Malecki said: “The apartments I’ve seen in this area are clean and modern. Public transport is also nearby so it’s easy to get around.

“Stretching the US dollar here is great. You can go out and dine in economy class much cheaper.”

Stewart added: “My favorite part of the city is visiting the old buildings and admiring the unique architecture.”

Previously, soldiers assigned to the V Corps had to rotate for nine months.V Corps

The stationing follows President Joe Biden’s announcement last year that the United States would boost its military presence in Europe by creating a permanent HQ for its Army V Corps in Poland in response to threats coming from Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Previously, soldiers assigned to the V Corps had to rotate for nine months.

A U.S. Army press release said last week: “The permanent presence of V Corps soldiers in Poland plays a vital role by boosting and assuring operational readiness.”

Malecki (left), a security cooperations specialist previously based in California, is part of what the military call a Permanent Change of Station known as PCS.US Army

Malecki, a security cooperations specialist previously based in California, is part of what the military call a Permanent Change of Station known as PCS,

This will be followed by part of the army’s Active Duty Operational Support, referred to as ADOS.

ADOS Soldiers will provide support to the active component by providing additional expertise and experience to the team.

The stationing follows President Joe Biden’s announcement last year that the United States would boost its military presence in Europe by creating a permanent HQ for its Army V Corps in Poland in response to threats coming from Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO/PAP/EPA

Sargent Stewart meanwhile, a U.S. Army Reserve civil affairs soldier based in New York, was also recently assigned as a community outreach coordinator for V Corps at Camp Kosciuszko.

According to Stewart, Army Support in Poland provided quality information for a successful PCS to the country, including information about Poznan.

“The information gave me an idea of how far I would be walking to work, because it is a big city,” he explained.

Malecki and Stewart say they like Poznań’s old buildings and the cost of eating out.Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo/PAP

Surprised by the location of his new home, he said: “In my experience, bases are not usually located in the middle of cities.”

He continued: “Being able to see where select apartments are located put me at ease knowing where I can select to live.

“It was a really big help. I was also able to get with Army Garrison Support Poland and they helped me find realtors and websites for housing.”