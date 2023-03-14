President signs wind turbine law

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s president has signed into law an amended wind turbine law, which could help Poland gain access to a multi-billion post-pandemic recovery fund.

Presidential aide Malgorzata Paprocka told PAP that the amended law sets the minimum distance between wind turbines and buildings at 700 metres, instead of 10 times the height of the turbine, as under the present law.

The amended law is one of 37 milestones, or conditions, Poland has to fulfil to free billions of euros in EU post-pandemic funding, which the European Commission (EC) has blocked to Warsaw owing to a long-running dispute over the rule of law.

But several days ago the Polish daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita wrote that the EC has doubts over whether the wind turbine law would meet the conditions set by Brussels.