More firms plan recruitment than layoffs, survey shows

More Polish firms plan to hire more staff than fire in the second quarter of this year, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

In its report the ManpowerGroup HR also wrote that the majority of firms expect to make no changes to the number of their employees.

It found that 28 percent of firms plan to recruit people, 19 percent plan to lay staff off, while 49 will make no changes.

Most employment openings can be found in the energy and public service sectors (up 22 pct), communications (up 21 pct), and transport and motor industry (up 19 pct), the report said.

Large companies employing above 250 people (up 22 pct), medium-sized firms with 50-249 people and microbusinesses employing up to 10 people, are the most eager to hire new people. Layoffs are mainly planned by small firms employing from 10 to 49 people.

The report was based on a survey of nearly 39 thousand employers on 41 markets worldwide, carried out between January 2 and 31. The Polish part of the survey embraced 510 employers.