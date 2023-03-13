Military Mind 13.03

On March 13, Russian forces made limited progress on the northern flank of Ukrainian forces gathered around Bakhmut. The fighting in the city remains mostly static. Russians are now attempting to conduct a similar pincer maneuver around Avdiivka. The frontline in the city itself remains unchanged since 2014. Meanwhile, Ukrainian missile artillery carried out strikes on Perevalsk and Mariupol. Air-defense interceptions have also been reported over Belgorod. Russia has also been talking of massive traffic jams brought on by tightened security measures on the Crimean Bridge.