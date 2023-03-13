Poland ready to send doctors to help jailed Saakashvili

On Monday, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesman, told a news conference in Warsaw that the medical care of the former Georgian president "is raising serious doubts in the international community."

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Polish medics are prepared to travel to Georgia to provide medical assistance to the former Georgian leader, Mikheil Saakashvili, whose medical condition has deteriorated since imprisonment, a government spokesman in Warsaw said on Monday.

Saakashvili, the Georgian president from 2004-2013, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence issued in absentia in 2016 for abuse of power, which the former president and his supporters see as politically motivated.

Saakashvili’s medical team has reported that his health has significantly deteriorated since he was put in jail in October 2021. He has alleged he was poisoned by authorities and began a series of hunger strikes. Currently, Saakashvili is being held at a clinic in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital.

On Monday, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesman, told a news conference in Warsaw that the medical care of the former Georgian president “is raising serious doubts in the international community.”

“We are ready to clear up these doubts in this way by directing a medical mission to Georgia,” Mueller said.

He added that the Polish humanitarian and medical aid team is ready to travel to Georgia to provide medical assistance to Saakashvili.

“At the moment, we are waiting for formal consent from the Georgian side,” Mueller told reporters.

In early February, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested that Saakashvili could receive medical treatment in Poland.