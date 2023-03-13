Break the Fake 13.03

In this episode: Wagner founder Prigozhin’s grand plans for himself as the future Gauleiter of all of Ukraine do not take into account his own rather precarious position; Russia may claim whatever it wants about not targeting Ukrainian civilians, yet there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, including the Russians using forbidden types of weapons; as always, there is no need to panic, yet in spite of no new Ukrainian counteroffensive on the move just yet, Russian collaborators are trying to flee the Donbas and the Crimean peninsula.