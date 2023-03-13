World News 13.03

Tbilisi tells President Zelenskyy to stay out of Georgian politics; Moldova is fighting back against Russian interference; and two U.S. banks collapse, sparking the fear of a new major financial crisis brewing. This and much more in Monday’s edition of World News.

Ukraine’s resistance and Western support for the country have severely undermined Russia’s geopolitical control of its ex-Soviet neighbors. Countries in Russia’s immediate vicinity are seeking support from the West. However, in the past weeks, there have been increasing signs that Russia is meddling in the internal politics of countries like Georgia and Moldova. TVP World invited Denis Cenusa, an Associate Expert at the Lithuanian-based Eastern European Studies Centre, to shed more light on the issue.