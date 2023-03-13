Most Poles expect ruling party to win elections shows survey

Over 90 percent of the respondents said PiS would form the post-election government, either alone or with a coalition partner.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Fifty-two percent of Poles believe Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party will win the coming elections, indicates an opinion poll published in the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper on Monday.

Over 90 percent of the respondents said PiS would form the post-election government, either alone or with a coalition partner.

On the other hand, twenty-seven percent of those polled indicated Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, would win the election, while 3 percent said Poland 2050 would be victorious. Less than 1 percent named other opposition groupings.

Poland will hold the general elections in the autumn 2023.

The computer-assisted survey was run on March 3-5 on a random sample of 1,000 adult Poles.