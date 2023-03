The undisputed winner of the 95th Academy Awards is “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once”, directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film won seven categories out of the 11 it was nominated for, including Best Feature Picture, Best Director(s), and Best Actress. Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to receive an Oscar in the latter category. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.