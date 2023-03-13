Kyiv: Polish, Ukrainian officials discuss reconstructing Ukraine

Head of the Polish President’s Bureau of International Policy Marcin Przydacz met with the head of the Chancellery of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak to discuss the current state and prospects of reconstruction of Ukraine. The meeting took place in Kyiv.

The Bureau of International Policy reported that the Polish delegation, also including the Minister of European Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk and Minister Michał Dworczyk, held talks on the current standing of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

Furthermore, joint efforts on Ukraine’s road to European integration and the participation of Polish entrepreneurs in the reconstruction of Ukraine were discussed.

Held a meeting with the 🇵🇱 delegation. Was glad to talk to the State Secretary of the Presidential Office @marcin_przydacz, the Minister for EU Affairs @SzSz_velSek and the Minister-Member of the Council of Ministers @michaldworczyk. pic.twitter.com/YvGLp3cX73

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 13, 2023

Yermak wrote on Twitter that the meeting was devoted to “a wide range of issues”, including support for Ukraine, European and Euro-Atlantic integration as well as Poland’s participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Discussed a wide range of issues in the field of defense support for 🇺🇦, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and 🇵🇱 participation in 🇺🇦reconstruction efforts. pic.twitter.com/suoRvTVLQn

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 13, 2023