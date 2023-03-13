Pope Francis marks tenth anniversary of his pontificate

The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first pope from Latin America ten years ago.



On Monday, Pope Francis, 86, marks the 10th anniversary of his pontificate.

The leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics – has named 111 cardinals, the red-hatted “princes of the Church” who are his closest aides at the Vatican and who lead dioceses around the world.

Francis has visited 60 states, clocking up almost 410,000 km (255,000 miles).

He has made more than 35 trips in Italy, starting with the island of Lampedusa, a landing point for Europe-bound migrants, in July 2013. It was his first foray outside Rome.

He has left the Vatican nearly 150 times for visits and events inside Rome, his diocese.

Francis has created around 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, John Paul II and Paul IV, as well as Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was killed in 1980.

The figure is imprecise as it includes the Martyrs of Otranto, residents of a southern Italian city slain by Ottoman troops in 1480. The Vatican says they numbered about 800.