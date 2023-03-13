Paris in a pickle as trash collectors keep on striking

Garbage piles grew on the streets of Paris on Monday as workers continued rolling strikes against pension reforms. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron refused to meet with unions and continues to push the bill to go ahead.

Nearly every street in Paris was impacted by the strike against government plans to raise the retirement age to 64, with bins, in some places, blocking pavements.

The streets of Paris are filled with trash due to demonstrations as thousands protest government pension reform plan https://t.co/Q9EVgGwUL2 pic.twitter.com/8tKMFqWhro

— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) March 11, 2023

In the 16th district of Paris, the small sidewalks were lined with green containers overflowing with bin bags. Despite the cold and wet weather, the smells were starting to bother local residents.

“I don’t understand why some neighborhoods are lucky enough to be able to have private companies clearing all this up while others are deprived of this option,” local resident Caroline Venger, told Reuters.

Cute place in Paris (1st picture)

(2nd picture is the reality of life in Paris right now. There is a strike and no trash collection or transportation) pic.twitter.com/irVkXFmFTX

— Catherine Verdier (@CatherineVrdr) March 10, 2023

According to the Paris City Hall, on the seventh day of the garbage collectors’ strike against pension reform, 5,400 tonnes of waste remained uncollected in the streets of the capital.

As of Monday, trash collector unions had set no date for a resumption of services.