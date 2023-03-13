Poland among countries questioning EU’s new car emissions norms

Franziska Kraufmann/PAP/DPA

Poland is among seven EU member states that will meet to discuss possible changes to the proposed Euro 7 vehicle emissions standard, the country’s infrastructure ministry has said.

Transport ministers from the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and Poland will meet in Strasbourg on Monday, while their Hungarian, Romanian and Slovak peers will attend the meeting online. The ministers would like to soften the EU’s proposed Euro 7 emissions standard that will permit no more than 60 miligrams of nitrogen oxides to be emitted by newly-manufactured cars.

“The Polish stance is the same as at the informal summit of the EU Council in Stockholm and it is very clear: the meeting of climate goals in transport must take into account the capabilities of individual economies,” Andrzej Adamczyk, the Polish infrastructure minister, was quoted as saying in his ministry’s press release on Monday.

Adamczyk also warned that “imposing too ambitious climate goals by the EU may increase transport exclusion.”

According to the infrastructure ministry, the Czech Republic had initiated talks on the issue and suggested “aligning stances on the key issues of car transport emissions.”