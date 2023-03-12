New home for Polish Radio Experimental Studio

Polish Radio Experimental Studio in its heyday in the 1960s.

Photo: Andrzej Zborski, courtesy of MSN Warszawa

Would you believe that Poland is one of the pioneering countries of electronic music?

Back in the 1950s, Polish Radio was one of the first broadcasters in the world to set up a dedicated experimental sound studio, which hosted some outstanding composers, including Krzysztof Penderecki.

It closed around 2004, but its legacy lives on. So much so, that the famous Black Room at the Experimental Studio is now to be recreated at the new Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw when it opens its new building in downtown Warsaw in 2024.

Join John Beauchamp and his guests Paweł Nowożycki and Jolanta Woch from MSN Warszawa

Interesting links: