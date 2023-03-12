LOT flight to Seoul returning to Warsaw after developing fault

Moczulski said that the landing will take place as normal and after the aircraft is replaced the flight will once again take-off for Seoul. (illustrative photo)

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Due to a technical problem a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Warsaw to Seoul is returning to Chopin Airport, the spokesman for LOT Polish Airlines told PAP on Sunday.

Krzysztof Moczulski said that the airplane, which operates the LO 1097 Warsaw-Seoul flight, suffered a technical fault after take-off. The captain has taken the decision to return to Warsaw’s Chopin airport.

Moczulski said that the landing will take place as normal and after the aircraft is replaced the flight will once again take-off for Seoul.