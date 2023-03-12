Poland marks 24th anniversary of NATO accession

Poland is part of NATO, the strongest military alliance in the history of the world; we must have an army so strong that it has sufficient deterrent power, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on March 12, the day that marks the 24-year anniversary of Poland’s accession to the Alliance.

The head of government, together with Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, visited the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade, where they met with participants of the “Train with NATO” project.

“Poland is part of NATO, the strongest military alliance in the history of the world. That is why we are safe,” the PM said.

#OTD 2️⃣4️⃣ years ago Poland 🇵🇱 joined #NATO, the greatest military Alliance in history.

As a strong and reliable Ally, Poland contributes to our common security and the protection of our citizens.

We stand united. One for all and all for one.#WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/y0T5bU8UTz

— PLinNATO (@PLinNATO) March 12, 2023

The PM encouraged all citizens to participate in weapons training, visit shooting ranges and learn to shoot, “train together with the army, train together with NATO,” he stated.

“We will strengthen the Polish army because we are convinced of this strategy. It must be strong enough so that ideally it will never have to be used,” he concluded.

Strong Polish alliances

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak pointed out that Poland is also strong in its alliances, as evidenced by the presence of American, British, Romanian, and Croatian soldiers on Polish soil.”

#OTD in 1999, Poland became a member of @NATO. In the face of many challenges, we are #StrongerTogether!#DYK that 🇵🇱 increases its defense funds to 4% of GDP, and favours 🇫🇮&🇸🇪 joining #NATO?#WeAreNATO @PLinNATO @Poland_MOD pic.twitter.com/NkCslQLSUD

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 12, 2023

He added that later this year 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade will be equipped with U.S. Abrams tanks. “They will be in the hands of our soldiers, they will guard our security on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic alliance… So that a resurgent Russian empire will not dare to invade Poland,” he stressed.

Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary were invited to join the Pact at the 1997 Madrid Summit. Poland’s road to NATO ended two years later when Poland’s foreign minister presented the act of Poland’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty to the U.S. Secretary of State. At that moment Poland formally became a party to the Washington Treaty and a member of NATO.